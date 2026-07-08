Commercial topics: resumed energy blockade? Bab al-Mandab. Duration of the conflict. Risks to energy infrastructure.

It is impossible to guess how long does any given round between Iran and the USA continue. Last night, the USA launched 80 attacks on Iran, while the Iranians claimed to have launched 85 attacks on American assets in the region. Kuwait reported power outages resulting from Iranian strikes. As of the time of this writing, the fighting has stopped. However, we maintain our view that the two sides are not capable of a stable agreement (below).

For all we know, after this round, which was initiated by Iran launching missiles and drones at four ships in one day, global shippers will decide to use the Iranian-approved lane in the Strait of Hormuz, and, after 18 August, when the ceasefire terminates, they will pay Iran fees while talks continue. This would satisfy Iran, but it would be an embarrassment for Trump, who would instead pivot to talking about the mid-terms.

Conversely, Trump could decide that the mid-terms are lost anyway, the economy will not recover before Hormuz is fully opened, and that he has to see through the destruction of Iran until total victory. The war would then resume in full, and continue for several months.

That said, it is worth reviewing the drivers and constraints for the two sides: