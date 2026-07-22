Andy Burnham took office as Britain’s Prime Minister on 20 July 2026, and appointed his cabinet.

Before delving into some individual appointments and what they mean, it is worth making four points:

There is clearly a conflict in the Labour Party between northerners and southerners. Starmer represented the southern elite wing of the party - the lawyers, the civil servants, the upper echelon NGO workers, the quangocracy. They are at odds with the north over the distribution of resources: the northerners believe that the south is too rich, and that higher taxes should result in more welfare for the north, given how badly done by the north has been as a result of de-industrialisation.

Burnham more or less purged the Starmer loyalists from the cabinet, and would not appoint someone like Al Cairns as defence minister, probably because of Cairns’ own rather obvious prime ministerial ambitions. The exclusion of the south, and of competent potential rivals, is going to escalate the north-south conflict within Labour. Already, Starmer loyalist and former Cabinet Minister Darren Jones, who is seen as relatively competent, is criticising Burnham for promising to cut VAT on electricity bills and fund that by ending DigitalID: Jones points out that DigitalID was not funded, and that, pointedly, that Burnham would have to fund the promises that he is making. It is early for this kind of infighting to be made public, and it is a sign of things to come.

No one in the Burnham cabinet has any relevant private sector experience. Burnham himself worked for a publishing company for three years. His First Secretary of State worked in Aviva for three years. The Home Secretary worked as barrister for three years. That is all. The rest have had their careers focussed exclusively on politics, local councils, charity, and so on.