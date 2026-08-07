On 7 August, in Mecca, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, signed a joint defence treaty called the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. The Mecca Agreement “stipulates that any armed attack against one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all”, and “provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation”.

The leading states of the Sunni Muslim world, despite some diverging interests, have joined together in a defence pact targeting Iran, Israel, and the West. Although there are areas of diverging interests between them and limitations on their military capabilities, this is easily the most significant geopolitical development since September 11, 2001. After more than two decades of American-led, Israeli-driven interventions in the Muslim world, four decades of Iranian expansionism, and eight decades of Israeli aggression, the Sunni Muslims have rallied. The Anglo-American dominance of the Middle East, and its Israeli ally, now face a disaster.

Shared interests, diverging interests