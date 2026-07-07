Insurance Claims in the GCC: War or Terrorism?
Gulf states may claim that Iranian attacks against them were terrorism, leaving insurers on the hook.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain list the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a terrorist organisation. They may use that as a basis to claim that Iranian attacks against them were acts of terrorism, using the fact that they did not retaliate as evidence. Below, we discuss that possibility and its likely implications, with the caveat that we are not lawyers and this is not legal advice, but is merely the opinion of a layman.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Modad Geopolitics to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.