On 30 July, the Egyptian government confirmed that a fire off the coast of Damietta (Dumyat) at an LNG storage tanker (Energos Winter), which spread to another ship called Gaslog Salem, was the result of an attack using a drone.

One of the affected ships, Energos, as the fire is being put out.

In our view, this was an operation by Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) using Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This is a surprising development, and forms part of Iran’s strategy of expanding the war to overstretch the United States, while accepting the risk of greater Sunni unity against Iran, and of pushing Sunni powers closer to the USA and Israel. The Iranians would not have conducted this strike if they could not escalate even further.

Iran is in effect saying that it can take several more steps up the escalation ladder, including: