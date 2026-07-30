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Iran's Ace
The Iranians think they checkmated the Gulf and the USA. But this is only the beginning.
Jul 30
•
Firas Modad
5
America's Success in the Iran War
Turkey is on a collision course with Iran and Israel, with Iraq and the Gulf in the crosshairs.
Jul 29
•
Firas Modad
7
1
Why the Americans paused
Why they will start again, or restrict their own oil exports.
Jul 28
•
Firas Modad
13
4
The Middle East will burn
Ceasefires will probably not be stable, as the war continues to escalate indefinitely.
Jul 24
•
Firas Modad
23
4
Burnham's inevitable collapse
Britain's situation is set to worsen dramatically
Jul 22
•
Firas Modad
10
1
Ceasefire or a runaway fire?
If the war continues, the map of the GCC will change, with some countries becoming unviable, as a global economic crisis intensifies.
Jul 20
•
Firas Modad
5
1
The Iranians only have the Samson Option
And neither side has a way out.
Jul 17
•
Firas Modad
8
Increase in shipping and energy risks
A very brief update (and an invitation to tomorrow's subscriber call).
Jul 13
•
Firas Modad
3
Iran Goes All Out
With renewed strikes on Oman and Qatar, it seems that the war is back on in full, but the Americans face enormous constraints.
Jul 12
•
Firas Modad
8
A day, a week, a month?
No one knows how long each round will last, but there are constraints on America and Iran limiting the duration of the conflict.
Jul 8
•
Firas Modad
4
Iran War Update
The Iranian strikes on shipping indicate that the Iranians want another round.
Jul 7
•
Firas Modad
3
Insurance Claims in the GCC: War or Terrorism?
Gulf states may claim that Iranian attacks against them were terrorism, leaving insurers on the hook.
Jul 7
•
Firas Modad
2
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